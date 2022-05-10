Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.