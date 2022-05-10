Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,696 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

