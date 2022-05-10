Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 632,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,950. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 267.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 834,000 shares of company stock worth $598,610. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,708,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

