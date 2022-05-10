Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Avaya updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.
AVYA stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 107,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,844. Avaya has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $607.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.
Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
