Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Avaya updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

AVYA stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 107,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,844. Avaya has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $607.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avaya by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Avaya by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avaya by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.