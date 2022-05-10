Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.815-$2.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

AVYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. 195,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

