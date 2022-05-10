Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million.Avaya also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. 195,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $16,824,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.