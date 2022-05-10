Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. 416,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,560. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avista by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Avista by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avista by 21.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Avista by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

