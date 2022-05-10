Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $490.00.

AVVIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($5.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

