Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Lowered to $94.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Azenta alerts:

Shares of AZTA opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53. Azenta has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.