Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.40 million.Azenta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,732. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

