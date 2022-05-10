Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 52.40% and a negative return on equity of 188.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AZYO stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

AZYO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 370.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

