AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
AZZ stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AZZ (AZZ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.