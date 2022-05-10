AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

AZZ stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

