B. Riley Lowers Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Price Target to C$12.00

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.94.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,083. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.73. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$24.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79. Also, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,263.60.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

