B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of CLDT opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $581.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 447,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 263,834 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 46,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

