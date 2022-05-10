B. Riley Trims Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Target Price to $4.00

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AUD opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Audacy has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $292.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Audacy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Audacy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Audacy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Audacy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Audacy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

