B. Riley Trims Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Target Price to $45.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

HCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

