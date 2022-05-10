Baader Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.38 ($94.08).

ETR:NDA traded down €6.37 ($6.71) on Tuesday, reaching €96.28 ($101.35). 144,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €107.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.69. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €62.20 ($65.47) and a 12 month high of €116.85 ($123.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

