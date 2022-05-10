Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

NYSE:BW opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $607.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 2.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 498.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 228,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.