Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.47.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $209.17.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
