Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 161,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 62.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 131,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 429,639 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

