Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

