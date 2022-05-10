Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of BLDP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
