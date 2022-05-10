Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

