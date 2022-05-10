Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BANC. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 206,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

