BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will post $122.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.10 million and the lowest is $118.70 million. BancFirst reported sales of $126.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $504.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 18.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

