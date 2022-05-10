Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given New €6.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.40 ($6.74) to €6.90 ($7.26) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.40 ($6.74) in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

BBVA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 274,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,840. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 152,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

