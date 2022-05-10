Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.