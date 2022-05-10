Bank of America Cuts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $33.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 67.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 9,831,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,426. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $221,102,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $98,126,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

