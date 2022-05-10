Bank of America Trims Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price to $67.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $82.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.13% from the company’s current price.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Shares of NVEI stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 741,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Nuvei’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

