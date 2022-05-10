Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will report sales of $173.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.10 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $167.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $704.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.20 million to $706.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $763.60 million, with estimates ranging from $757.20 million to $770.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

