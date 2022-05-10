Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.17.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $4,922,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

