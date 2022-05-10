Bank OZK (OZK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2022 – Bank OZK had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00.

4/25/2022 – Bank OZK had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Bank OZK had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Bank OZK had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $44.00.

3/31/2022 – Bank OZK is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Bank OZK had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

