Barclays Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $174.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $193.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $119.44 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.