Barclays Cuts ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $9.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.20. ThredUp has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $31.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

