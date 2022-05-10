Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.28) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.38 ($3.14).
Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 181.15 ($2.23) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.
abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
