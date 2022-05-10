Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.28) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.38 ($3.14).

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 181.15 ($2.23) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($98,138.33). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 9,618 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($25,376.06). In the last three months, insiders have bought 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

