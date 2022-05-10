Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.10) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.60) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.48) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 823 ($10.15).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 744.20 ($9.18) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 495.70 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 782.40 ($9.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 737.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 630.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.05), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($228,190.65). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 64 shares of company stock valued at $44,688.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

