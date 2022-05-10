Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.05) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.23).

PFG stock opened at GBX 228.40 ($2.82) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.50. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 383.80 ($4.73). The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.59 million and a P/E ratio of -17.91.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.60), for a total transaction of £69,712.08 ($85,947.58).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

