Barclays Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($31.58) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.09 ($45.36).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

