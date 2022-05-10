Barclays Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($77.89) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.25 ($65.53).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €36.26 ($38.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.72. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

