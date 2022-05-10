Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,767 ($21.79) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($20.71) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.85) to GBX 1,680 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,655.78 ($20.41).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,203.50 ($14.84) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,501.64. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.48). The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,418.64). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.78), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($469,044.01).

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.