Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.15) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHP. Shore Capital started coverage on IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.27) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 540 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 337.40 ($4.16) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 485.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 328.20 ($4.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.53).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

