Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,545 ($31.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.99) to GBX 2,885 ($35.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
ICP opened at GBX 1,365.50 ($16.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,626.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,908.63. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,285 ($15.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,493 ($30.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
