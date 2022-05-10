Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($20.34) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Jet2 in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.76).

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,096 ($13.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.41. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 912.40 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,520 ($18.74).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

