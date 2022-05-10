Barclays Trims S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Target Price to GBX 550

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.00) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833.33 ($10.27).
SFOR stock opened at GBX 318.40 ($3.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($10.82). The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.69.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
