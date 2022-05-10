Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

BBDC stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.