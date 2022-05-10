Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

BBDC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 895,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.58. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

