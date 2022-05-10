Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

