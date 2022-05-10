Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

