Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.31.

ABX stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,901. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The company has a market cap of C$49.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

