Barrington Research Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Market Perform

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PowerFleet news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

