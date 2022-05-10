Barrington Research Trims Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Target Price to $13.00

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 172.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTLP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

CTLP stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 million, a PE ratio of 119.28 and a beta of 2.05. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

